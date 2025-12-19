Insecurity: Troops Neutralize Five Bandits, Recovers Motorcycles In Sokoto, Zamfara

Troops of the 8 Division Garrison Nigerian Army Sokoto have neutralised five armed criminals, recovered weapons and motorcycles during a coordinated operation conducted in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

A credible source confirmed to the Newsmen on Friday that the meticulously planned operation kicked off at first light on Wednesday.

” It is struck of a major blow against banditry, during a sweeping offensive that targeted notorious hideouts spanning Sokoto and Zamfara States.

” The coordinated assaults targeted known bandit enclaves in Gangara, Makawana, Satiru, Baici, and Kurkusu villages within Isa local government A

area.

” The swift advance disrupted the criminal networks, forcing many to flee as the military asserted control over the troubled terrain,” the source said.

According to the source, the operation also intensified in Batamna village of Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State, where soldiers encountered heavy resistance.

” In a fierce exchange of fire, the troops neutralised 5 bandits and recovered weapons, motorcycles and baofeng radios used by the bandits to carry out nefarious activities, ” the source added.

It was recalled that troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army have neutralised notorious bandits’ kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu and Kachalla Na’Allah, in Sabon Birnin and Isa local government areas, Sokoto state.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmad Usman, and other citizens had commended the Nigerian Army and other security operatives for the significant success recorded against banditry in the state.