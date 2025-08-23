Insecurity: Troops Neutralise Two Foreign Bandits In Sokoto

On Saturday, Military operatives reportedly killed two foreign insurgents, popularly known as Lakurawa, in the Mano community of Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

Local Sources close to the government area revealed that the incident occurred at Mano market, where the foreign bandits often visited to buy foodstuffs and other commodities.

According to an eyewitness, the operatives succeeded in killing two bandits after an exchange of gunfire.

Under the leadership of Major Chukuma, the army operations officer in charge of Tangaza, Gudu, Binji, and Silame local government areas, the military also recovered three sophisticated weapons and five motorcycles from the insurgents.

Sources confirmed that the bandits retreated after intense firepower from the military, fleeing while the operatives pursued them toward their enclaves in the Tangaza forest.

Communities in Tangaza, Gudu, and Argungu in Sokoto and Kebbi states have been experiencing constant attacks by the Lakurawa insurgents due to their shared borders with the Niger Republic.