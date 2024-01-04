Insecurity: Troops Neutralise 10 Terrorists In Katsina, Zamfara

No fewer than ten terrorists have been neutralised in Katsina and Zamfara States by military personnel of the joint task force, Operation Haderin Daji (OPHD).

According to the troops, the operation was carried out during the recent dry season clearance operations under the direction of Major General Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued by Captain Ibrahim Yahaya, the spokesman for OPHD said, “Notably, on the 3rd January 2024, the combined troops of the OPHD conducted an offensive operation in identified terrorists’ enclaves at Batsari and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State, neutralized 10 of the terrorists while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The troops also recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, ammunition, 7 Dane guns, 3 locally fabricated guns, and other dangerous weapons as well as communication gadgets, mobile phones and military uniforms while 4 motorcycles recovered were destroyed instantly.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops of Operation Haderin Daji, operating in Zamfara State, conducted a search and rescue operation at Dansadau and Dandalla villages in Maru Local Government Area of the State.

“During the operation, 9 kidnapped victims were rescued which includes 5 women and 4 babies. The victims were abandoned by the terrorists who fled after a gun duel with the resilient troops.

“The rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families at Magami.”