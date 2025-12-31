The ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country resulted in the arrest of 4,375 enemies of the State, and the surrendering of 1,616 others, including family members, between January and December, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Wednesday.

During the period under review, fighting forces rescued 2,336 kidnap victims in intensified operations that have continued to decimate terrorists’ ranks, thereby denying them freedom of action.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, who made this disclosure at the year-end operational briefing on troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations, assured the general public of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s determination to reassert the full authority of the State across all theatres.

“DHQ is aware of the public interest in the ongoing military operations, and we are committed to providing you with timely and accurate information about our activities across all theatres”, General Onoja noted.

He assured that: “Our forces are currently engaged in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in order to combat specific threats, securing our citizens and providing a secure environment for economic activities to thrive”.

The military operations’ spokesperson added thus: ” Within the year, troops in conjunction with other security stakeholders neutralized several top terrorists’ commanders, their lieutenants and their foot soldiers, including; Aminu Kanawa, Dan Bokolo, Bello Buba, Dan Inna, Halilu Sabubu, Abu Dan Shehu Jabbi, Dogo Bashiru Yellow, Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), Amir Abu Fatimah, Kingpin Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Malla Jidda, Talha, Mallam Umar, Abu Yazeed, Kabiru Bebe, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze (aka Onowu).

“Others include notorious bandits with the pseudo names; Dosso, Suleiman, Jagaban and Danja.

“Troop also arrested Four Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy-Five (4,375) suspects, and received One Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixteen (1,616) surrendered terrorists and their family members, while Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-Six (2,336) kidnapped hostages were successfully rescued”.

He said, “This brief provides a comprehensive overview of the conduct, outcomes, and evolving dynamics of all ongoing military operations across the country within the year. It highlights operational achievements in the sustained effort to safeguard Nigeria’s sovereignty, protect lives and property, and uphold national security.

“The brief also assesses the current threat environment, inter-agency collaboration, and the resilience and professionalism of troops in the face of complex and asymmetric threats, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, and other forms of criminality.

“As the Armed Forces continue to adapt to emerging security realities, this review serves to inform strategic decision-making, enhance operational effectiveness and set clear priorities for the coming year.”