Insecurity: Troops Mobilize To Counter Lakurawa Attacks In Kebbi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dispatched heavily armed troops to Kebbi State in response to the request by Governor Nasir Idris for urgent support following the attacks on some communities by a recently emerged Lakurawa terrorist group in the state.

The troops said to be the first batch in a number of armoured vehicles, arrived in the state on Tuesday and immediately proceeded to Mera village in Augie Local government, where the bandits killed 15 people last Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy on Wednesday further stated that the troops’ Commanders had earlier met with the Deputy Governor, Umar Abubakar Tafida before they moved to the areas, believed to be the hideout or routes of the bandits.

While ransacking the affected villages and confronting the bandits, the troops were reported to have succeeded in recovering a number of castles earlier rustled by the bandits.

Comrade Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu had shortly after the attack on Mera village, sent a high-powered delegation of prominent elders to the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa the National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to inform them of the emergence of the terrorist and request for urgent support.

The delegation headed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu included a former Senate Leader Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah, the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressive Party and former Deputy Governor Suleiman Muhammad Argungu and a former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Barrister Nasiru Ibrahim Junju.

Comrade Nasir has given N50m to the families of those killed, Senator Atiku Bagudu gave N30m while members of the state House of Assembly gave N10m.

The Governor assured the Defence Headquarters that he was prepared to do all that is humanly possible to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

More troops are being expected in order to not only protect the villages but also drive them away completely from the state.

