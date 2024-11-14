Insecurity: Troops Mobilise To Counter Terror Attack

Share

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said it has dispatched heavily armed troops to Kebbi State in response to the request by Governor Nasir Idris for urgent support following the attacks on some communities by the Lakurawa terrorist group.

The troops, said to be the first batch, arrived in the state on Tuesday and immediately proceeded to Mera village in Augie Local government, where the bandits killed 15 people last Friday.

This is contained in a statement by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, on Wednesday.

He further stated that the troop’s commanders had earlier on arrival met with the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, before they moved to the areas, believed to be the hideout or routes of the bandits.

While ransacking the affected villages and confronting the bandits, the troops were reported to have succeeded in recovering a number of cattle earlier rustled by the bandits.

Governor Nasir Idris had shortly after the attack on Mera village, sent a highpowered delegation of prominent elders to the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to inform them of the emergence of the terrorist group and request for urgent support.

