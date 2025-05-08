Insecurity: Troops Killed 13,543, Nabbed 17,469 In Two Years –FG

Share

Troops conducting counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across major theatres in the country killed 13,543 terrorists between May 2023, and February 2025, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has revealed.

During the period under review also, 11,118 weapons, and 252,596 assorted ammunition were recovered, while 17,469 enemies of the State were arrested,. 9,821 hostages were rescued.

The superior firepower of fighting forces also resulted in the surrendering of no fewer than 124,408 terrorists elements alongside their family members.

The former Governor of Jigsaw State made the claim yesterday at the ministerial briefing held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

While noting that the instability in the Sahel region, “has direct implications for Nigeria”, the minister assured of sustained efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to assert the full authority of the State.

Abubakar said: “Remarkably, the period under review has seen the killing/capture of numerous terrorists/bandits kingpins, the rescue of several hostages and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“Troops have also restored peace to hundreds of communities, and thousands of our people have returned to their ancestral homes.

“For instance, from May 2023 to February 2025, our troops have neutralised 13,543 terrorists/criminals, arrested 17,469 and rescued 9,821 hostages.

“Meanwhile, 124,408 BH/ISWAP terrorist combatant fighters and their families surrendered. “The summary of other operational successes induced by the renewed synergy includes the recovery of 11,118 weapons and 252,596 assorted ammunition.

“As attested by the President, HE Bola Tinubu, during Nigeria’s 64th Independence Broadcast, over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated.”

Share