Insecurity: Troops Destroyed Stolen N388m

…recover 1432 arms, ammunition

The Defence Headquarters being conducted by troops have resulted in the recovery and destruction of stolen crude oil, and other products worth over N388 million. The military gave a breakdown of the items de- stroyed to include 323, 650 litres crude, 128, 700 litres of illegally-refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 4, 000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

According to the Defence Headquarters, the items were seized in the course of the operations, which lasted between July 17 and 28. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday also listed other successes to include the recovery of a total of 68 assorted firearms across the six geo-political zones of the country as well as 1364 ammunition.

While vowing to sustain aggression against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements in the country, Buba urged Nigerians to continue to offer support and cooperation, until total victory is attained. “In the course of operations, troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 498,650 litres of crude oil, 168,145 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 4,400 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

“Troops also recovered 152 assorted rounds of ammunition, 23 calibers of weapons and 8 AK47 magazines. Others include: 6 vehicles, 2 boafeng radios, 1 8HP, electric saw, machetes, axe and IPOB flag dagger. “Troops destroyed 42 illegal refining sites, 36 wooden boats, 68 storage tanks, 77 ovens, 19 dug-out pits, 4 speedboats and 5 outboard engines. Meanwhile, he maintained that a total of 41 suspected criminals were apprehended within the period.

He further explained: “In the course of operations across the country troops recovered a total number of 68 weapons and 1,364 pieces of ammunition. Troops recovered 26 AK47 rifles, 1 GPMG, 1 AKMS rifle, 1 FN rifle, 4 pump action, 5 pistols and 19 dane guns. According to him, the troops also recovered are 1,083 rounds 7.62mm special, 228 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 14 rounds 5.56 x 45mm, 15 fully loaded AK47 magazines, 9 rounds of 9mm ammo and sum of N41,915.00 only and CFA 49,000”.

He explained that the military has resolved to contain insecurity and that this is underscored by its in- volvement in active kinetic, and non-kinetic operations across the country. Hear him: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is engaged in several operations across the 6 geopolitical zones to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation. ”

As at 28 July 23, the military has neutralized 59 terrorists, arrested a total number of 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thefts. Troops have also rescued 88 kidnapped hostages. “