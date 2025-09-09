Insecurity: Treat Informants Same Way You Treat Bandits,  Aliyu Tells Security Agencies

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed security agencies in Sokoto State to treat anyone found to be an informant the same way they treat bandits.

Governor Aliyu gave this directive during his condolence visit to communities in Wurno and Rabah Local Government Areas, recently affected by bandit attacks.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to tackling banditry and urged residents of rural communities to expose anyone living above their means to the relevant authorities for proper investigation.

Gov. Aliyu expressed dismay over the activities of some unpatriotic citizens who engage in “informant syndrome” for minimal gain.

He warned such individuals and their accomplices to desist and seek legitimate sources of livelihood, stressing that no informant will be spared under the new strategy being adopted to curb banditry in the state.

“We are determined to identify and apprehend these informants and those aiding banditry in our rural communities by all means.

“We appeal for support from all well-meaning citizens to restore lasting peace in communities ravaged by insecurity,” he urged.

The Governor further called on Imams of both Jumu’at and daily prayer mosques to sensitise their congregations on the Islamic position regarding banditry, informant activities, and other forms of criminality.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts to end banditry, Aliyu listed measures such as providing over 170 patrol vehicles, motorcycles, an upward review of allowances for security personnel deployed to volatile areas, and establishing the State’s Community Guard Corps.

He renewed his administration’s readiness to continue supporting security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

The Governor thanked the people of the state for their continued support and prayers, urging them to sustain the gesture.