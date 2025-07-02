Insecurity: Trajectory Of Ondo Commissioner Of Police

Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi’s arrival as Commissioner of Police in charge of Ondo State Command was when communal clashes were rife while kidnapping, farmers and herders clashes were common.

By the time his tenure was winding down after about six months, BABATOPE OKEOWO reports that residents of the state have heaved a sigh of relief as things have improved in the state

There is hardly any society without criminal elements terrorising the people. Crime and criminal activities differ from one community to another.

Even within a state, crime differs from one place to another. For instance in Ondo State, kidnapping is rampant in Owo and Ose local governments because of the proximity to Edo State.

In Akure North, clashes between farmers and herders are the order of the day. Several people have been killed or kidnapped in the council area.

In Ondo West Local Government, cult and drug related activities are common. In the Southern part of the state kidnapping and communal clashes usually give those in authority sleepless nights. In Akure South, housebreaking, stealing and land disputes are rampant. In the Akoko area of the state, kidnapping and communal clashes are rampant.

Headlines

These criminal activities made Ondo State hug unwanted media headlines from January to April this year as kidnappers and killer herdsmen unleashed serious attacks on different communities. At first, they began with kidnapping in some border communities with Edo and Kogi states.

Shortly after, they advanced to the suburbs of the state capital, Akure, as they began to kidnap farmers returning from work at locations close to Akure Airport, Oba-Ile. The dare-devil gunmen even abducted a police officer who was later rescued by his colleagues from the den of the kidnappers.

As residents of the state capital became jittery over kidnapping, communal clashes also erupted at Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state. Some youths from the Ebo community attacked youths from Oka-Odo. Shortly after, another crisis happened in a farmstead, Gbalegi, between Idanre farmers and some miscreants from Akure.

Several people were killed during the clash. Before the resurgence of these heinous crimes, people of the state were used to lesser crimes like petty stealing, house and shop-breakings. There was a barrage of questions about why the security situation in the state began to deteriorate.

Many residents blamed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for allegedly not funding the operations of the security agencies which had drastically affected their performances. Amid this milieu, a new Commissioner of Police was posted to the Police Command last December. His name is Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi. He replaced Mr Abayomi Oladipupo who was promoted and transferred.

Afolabi’s arrival

Afolabi was welcomed to the Sunshine State by the Akoko communal clash of that same month. Without settling down, he drove straight to the scene of the clash which is several miles away from the Command headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure. That was the first time a police chief would drive to the scene of a crime in the state.

He met with the leaders of the three communities involved in the crisis. He had hardly settled the Akoko crisis when the news of the Idanre/Akure farmsteads killing filtered in.

He deployed his men to the bush at Gbalegi farmstead where the miscreants had chosen to unleash terror on the cocoa farmers.

In quick succession, some killer herdsmen unleashed terror in Ago Dada, Adamekun, Ago Sunday, and other surrounding communities in Akure North Local Government Area. It was discovered that the perpetrators came in from neighbouring Edo State to attack and kill several farmers in the communities.

Engagement with residents

To tackle the crime from the grassroots, the Commissioner of Police subsequently organised a stakeholders meeting in Idanre called “Community Safety Partnership,” an initiative that aligns with the Inspector General of Police’s policy thrust on people-centred policing.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, and some residents of all communities in the Idanre Local Government Area were in attendance at the stakeholders’ meeting.

During the dialogue, he made the people see why they should cooperate with the police and other security agencies in fighting crimes in their communities. He assured them of the confidentiality of whatever information they share with the police to nip crimes in the bud.

To further win the confidence of the people in the police, he made his mobile number available to the people, urging them to call at any hour to give him any actionable information on looming crimes in their neighbourhood. He was concerned about dealing with criminals who are troubling citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

On the grievances that led to the killing of some farmers, the Afolabi sought the cooperation of all heads of the communities involved. He vowed to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

The Commissioner of Police was also at the Palace of the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, and had a discussion with him on how to resolve the feud between his kingdom and Idanre on the farmsteads. He also visited the scenes of the attacks in the state.

His findings led him to suggest the permanent stationing of security men in the feuding communities to prevent the recurrence of the incidents.

During a media chat with journalists in the state, he lamented that there were no functional patrol vans with which his men could work. This, according to him, had made it difficult for the police to continue with routine patrols of identified flash points in the state.

Self-help

Since the citizens of the state would not take unavailability of patrol vehicles as an excuse from the Police Commissioner, he had to embark on self-help in order to perform his duties effectively. Sources disclosed that Afolabi contacted some of his friends and associates seeking their help to fight criminals in the state.

According to a police source, the CP selected 15 among grounded patrol vehicles that were still reparable and took them to a mechanic’s garage for repair.

He was able to raise funds to put all the vehicles in good condition. Fifteen of the vehicles have been fixed and are used for patrolling flash points across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The state government also added 10 brand new patrol vans to the fleet which has enhanced visibility, accessibility, and response time of the police to distress calls. He adopted another style of using motorcycles for patrolling communities that are inaccessible to vehicles due to their terrain.

Intelligence gathering

Having discovered that there were only 40 intelligence officers in the state, of which 10 were attached to Government House, five to the state House of Assembly, and the remaining 25 were left to handle cases emerging from the 54 divisional headquarters, he organised training and retraining programmes for over 100 police officers, two from each of the Divisional headquarters.

What he met on the ground left many Divisions grossly underserved as a result of an inadequate number of intelligence officers in the state.

Executing these enhanced human capacity building programmes, which were personally sponsored by the Commissioner of Police, he came up with strategic courses, which include Crime-Mapping, Nipping and Timing Techniques; Arrest, Investigation and Prosecution Procedures; and Basic Intelligence Course for Constables.

According to a senior police officer, all the courses were in line with the Commissioner’s commitment to strengthening operational efficiency and intelligence-led policing and enhancing service delivery across all operational fronts in the state.

He explained that the first two courses were comprehensively designed for all personnel serving in the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Inspectors attached to Divisional Crime Units across the Command.

The senior police officer disclosed that these training equipped officers with practical tools and modern approaches to proactive crime prevention, improved investigation, and seamless prosecution processes.

He further explained that the third course, which was a three-day Basic Intelligence Course, was developed specifically for newly recruited Constables who had earlier been drafted for crime prevention duties.

The senior officer disclosed that following their performance and orientation during the earlier training, these Constables were further profiled and repositioned as Intelligence Operatives.

The officers have boosted the intelligence framework of the Command as they were deployed across the 54 Divisional headquarters and tactical teams.

They now engage in daily intelligence gathering, analysis, and dissemination of Intelligence Reports (INTREPs) to relevant units for immediate action. A couple of weeks ago, the Commissioner of Police held another stakeholders meeting in Ondo city to tackle the menace of cultism and drug peddling, which had led to the killing of many people in the city.

The Community Safety Partnership Initiative had taken Afolabi to different communities across the state, including Ifon, Idogun, Epe, Okitipupa, Ore, Kiribo, Agadagba Obon, and several communities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

It has been observed that with the direct community engagement model adopted by the Commissioner of Police, there has been a mutual trust between the people and the police, which has invariably enhanced citizen cooperation and fostered collective community participation in crime prevention and resolution.

Working strategies

No doubt, the strategies employed by the Afolabi have started yielding results as Ondo State has been relatively peaceful in the last month as there were no cases of kidnapping, attack on communities, and killings due to honest feedback, intelligence sharing, and collaborative problem solving engendered by the Community Safety Partnership Initiative.

The Commander of Ondo Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the reduction of crime and criminal activities in the state. He said there has not been any reported cases of kidnapping in the last three weeks.

Leveraging intelligence-gathering to fight crimes, no fewer than 200 suspects have been arrested, and several properties, firearms, and ammunition recovered.

However, with the new foundation laid by CP Wilfred Afolabi in Police Command, it is expected that the tempo would be sustained by successive Commissioners of Police with the support of the state government to maintain the current relative peace in the state and even get better.