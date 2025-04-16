Insecurity: Traditional Rulers More Concern Than Politicians – Sultan

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has berated political leaders over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This was as the reverred monarch insisted that traditional rulers appear to show more concern over the killings and kidnappings of citizens than many politicians.

Speaking at the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Maiduguri, Borno State, the Sultan decried the persistent bloodshed across the country, especially in the North.

The Sultan stressed that traditional rulers were not in rivalry with elected officials but have a constitutional and moral duty to protect their people.

“We’ve condemned these killings multiple times, yet the violence persists. It’s time our political leaders and security agencies act decisively to curb this madness,” he said.

The closed-door meeting, attended by over 86 traditional rulers, focused on the rising wave of insecurity that has plagued the region.

“We are not in competition with governors or any political office holders. Our role is to support and collaborate with them in securing our communities,” he noted.

Referencing recent attacks in Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi states, Abubakar described the killings as “alarming and unacceptable,” adding that despite repeated outcries, meaningful action remained elusive.

He also warned against giving the crisis ethnic or religious colouration, saying, “Criminals have no tribe or religion. Bad people exist in every community, and we must not allow division to distract us from finding solutions.”

The Sultan urged all stakeholders — from government officials to religious leaders and citizens — to demonstrate genuine commitment to ending the violence.

“Insecurity is a global issue, yes, but we must act locally and urgently. We can’t sit back and watch our people continue to die,” he said.

