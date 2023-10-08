Insecurity: Tiv Professionals Tasks Tinubu’s Appointees To Address Menace In Benue

An Abuja-based socio-cultural group, OnTiv Professionals Association, has urged all elected and appointees of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to work towards resolving the resurgent insecurity in Benue state.

The call came at the weekend in Abuja where the association bestowed Excellence Awards to distinguished indigenes of the state including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Minister of Water Resources, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev, and nine current members of the 10th National Assembly.

President of the Association, Mr Abraham Aku who gave the call in his welcome address said the Tiv nation must wake up, and galvanise resources towards quickly addressing the myriad of the issues that have conspired to weigh down the nation for some time now and hindered the people from making development strides in the state and in all other spheres of life.

He said, “No tribe is sleeping again and if we were sleeping, it is now time to wake up! This is the period that the Tiv people must get it right. It will be suicidal for us to allow the Tiv nation to continue the downward slide.

“One can hardly say where we are now as we are hardly seen or heard on national issues,” he noted with dismay, adding that “Tiv unity now more than ever before is Paramount hence all of us need to, for the overall interest of the Tiv people, close ranks for meaningful impact in every small area we find ourselves.”

The group of Tiv Professionals also tasked the representatives of the Tiv nation, especially those at the National Assembly in particular, to network among themselves and rally around President Tinubu to facilitate development and progress that has continued to elude the people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Zaki Itiza Ukpi explained that the occasion was designed to celebrate honour and distinguish Tiv sons and daughters elected to represent the people in the national assembly alongside other leaders who have been elevated by President Tinubu’s administration to various exalted positions in the country.

He expressed confidence that the members of the national assembly and the crop of other leaders appointed into key positions of government by the administration would see the essence of networking and teamwork with others for the overall interest of the Tiv nation.

Also recognized and given awards during the ceremony under the Chairmanship of Gen TY Danjuma were: Dr Bitto Sewuese, Ms Mimidoo Achakpa, and Engr (Dr) Silvanus Ghasarah who have distinguished themselves in other fields of human endeavour.

Others also feted were Prof Joseph Kortor, Hon Nick Wende, and Dr Stephen Tsav who are current board members of federal agencies.