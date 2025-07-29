Insecurity: Tinubu’s Wife Seeks Immediate End To Benue Killings

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for an immediate end to the wave of violence and killings in Benue State.

Senator Tinubu made the appeal during a condolence visit to the state following the recent Yelewata massacre, which claimed the lives of over 200 people. Addressing victims and stakeholders, she emphasized the urgent need for peace, unity, and dialogue in resolving the crisis.

She condemned the continued attacks that have ravaged the state, despite efforts to restore order, stressing that no society can thrive in the face of unending bloodshed.

During her visit, the First Lady interacted with state dignitaries and traditional rulers. She announced a donation of ₦1 billion to support victims in displaced communities and provided relief materials to ease their suffering. She also pledged continued support for vulnerable groups, including children, women, and persons with disabilities.

Speaking with emotion, she said:

“What is most worrisome is that many people are living in conditions so harsh they can only be described as hellish. And yet, these are human beings like us.

“When faith is lost, when family bonds are broken, when life no longer carries the hope it once did, everything changes. Every society must decide what it will serve — because no nation can serve two masters. There must be a choice between what builds and what destroys, between people and the structures that either uplift or oppress them.

“We speak of peace and love, these are not abstract ideals but necessities. Dialogue and patience remain the best solutions where conflict exists. Too often, we ask, ‘Why me? Why should I speak?’ And so, the silence grows. Today, I chose to come because I believe conversation can spark hope.

“Nigeria is a nation of deep complexity. Ethnicity, religion, and culture must not become walls between us. They should be bridges of understanding.”

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of the Tiv Nation, Professor James Iorzua Ayatse, known as the Tor Tiv, appealed to the Federal Government to take decisive action against terror networks operating in Benue and Nasarawa States.

He called for the reconstruction of ravaged communities and compensation for victims.

“Our attackers come from Nasarawa State. After attacking us, they return there. This pattern of violence has persisted and needs urgent federal attention,” he said.

He urged the First Lady to convey the people’s agony and demand for justice to President Bola Tinubu, insisting that peace in Benue cannot be achieved unless the roots of the attacks are decisively addressed.

Also speaking, Governor Hyacinth Alia reiterated his call for the establishment of state police and a national ranching policy as long-term solutions to insecurity driven by herder-farmer conflicts.

He thanked the First Lady for her visit and her commitment to national solidarity amid the humanitarian crisis in the state.

“As we speak, Benue State is home to over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across official camps and host communities.

“The recent attacks have resulted in the creation of new IDP camps, including one at the Makurdi International Market, sheltering over 3,160 people mostly women and children and another at NKST Primary School, Naka, with over 18,500 persons.”

Governor Alia further appealed to the First Lady to champion the domestication of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law across North Central states.

“A regional approach will ensure consistent enforcement and eliminate safe havens for violators moving across state lines,” he said.