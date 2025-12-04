Insecurity: Tinubu’s Administration’ll End Terrorism, Says Omoyele

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olabode Omoyele, has expressed optimism that the insecurity bedeviling the country would soon be over following the declaration of a State of Emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Also, Omoyele commended the President for various reforms taking place in many sectors and urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the President and be vigilant in their environment.

Speaking at the empowerment programme organized for residents of the 13 wards in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, the party leader said the president deserves support and encouragement.

According to him, “At this moment in our country, Mr President deserves our support and prayers as he is making efforts to end the ongoing insecurity challenges in some parts of the country. I will also urge our people to be security-conscious in their environments.