Insecurity: Tinubu’s Administration Will End Terrorism – Omoyele

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olabode Omoyele, has expressed optimism that the insecurity bedevilling the country would soon be over following the declaration of a State of Emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Also, Omoyele commended the President for various reforms taking place in many sectors and urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the President and be vigilant in their environment.

Speaking at the empowerment programme organised for the residents of the 13 wards in Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, the party leader said the President deserves support and encouragement.

According to him, ” At this moment in our country, Mr President deserves our support and prayers as he is making efforts to end the ongoing insecurity challenges in some parts of the country.

“I will also urge our people to be security-conscious in their environments. Security matters should be a concern for everyone, and I believe very soon this challenging time will be over.”

On the empowerment programme, the APC chieftain who distributed items worth ₦100 million, explained that the empowerment initiative was born out of his passion for community development and his desire to create meaningful impact in the lives of people across Okitipupa Local Government.

Some of the items distributed include 1000 10kg bags of rice and N10,000 cash presentation to 1000 widows, 1000 spraying pumps to farmers, 1000 bottles of herbicides to farmers, N50,000 cash presentation to 200 youths, N50,000 cash presentation to 50 men, and another N50,000 cash to 100 women. Over 1000 cutlasses were also shared with farmers, among others.

Omoyele, who is also the founder of Olabode Humanitarian Foundation, added that the empowerment initiative was a strategic move to support the good work of Minister for Interior Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “This initiative is driven by my commitment to making life better for our people, particularly the vulnerable. We must continue to support one another to build a stronger and more prosperous community. This is my personal project sponsored by me to give back to society.”

Omoyele also specifically lauded the superlative performance of Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and also thanked him for his immeasurable contribution to the campaign for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State.

According to him, “Tunji-Ojo has continued to work relentlessly via various platforms such as the Asiwaju Mandate Group and PBAT Continuity Project in Ondo State to ensure that the good works of the Mr President continue beyond 2027.”

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Continuity Project in Ondo State, led by its Director-General, Pastor Femi Agagu, former Commissioner for Education and former Chief of Staff to the late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

The event was attended by some leaders of the APC in the state, including Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu, former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Muyiwa Asagunla, Director General, Asiwaju Mandate Group, Ondo State, Hon. Ifedayo Iji, Basorun Tony Meduoye, Hon. Nimbe Tawose, Hon. Afolabi Iwalewa, former Member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Dr Mrs Morenike Alak,a former Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government council, and several other prominent party leaders.