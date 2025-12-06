Insecurity: Tinubu’ll Get It Right With Support Of Nigerians – Obasa

Despite the pervasive insecurity around the country, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has affirmed that with the support of all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu would get it right with his concerted reengineering of the nation’s security architecture.

Speaking at the APC Stakeholders and Progressives Governors Forum meeting today at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Obasa said he did not doubt that President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government, would do all that they can to ensure that they secure the life and property of every Nigerian.

According to Obasa, “We have seen the president in action and how he is innovating and working hard to resolve our many challenges, especially insecurity, and we believe he will get it done.

“He’s still the man who can do it. That is why we must do everything within our powers to ensure that he is returned in 2027.”

Obasa teed off with robust commendations for the governors for their shared dedication and commitment to helping President Tinubu resolve Nigeria’s insecurity problem.

He urged them to galvanise their people when they return to their various states to be a part of the solution to Nigeria’s security challenge, and not stay aloof.

The Speaker added that security is not just about the governors, “It is about everybody. We must all be involved in fighting this problem. We must give the President all the support that we can so that he will succeed in his attempts to redirect the trajectory of Nigeria.”

The PGF had converged on Lagos between December 5 and 6 for a meeting convened by the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, and hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

In a communique read by Governor Uzodinma, the governors passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu’s administration, and pledged support for his Renewed Hope Agenda and re-election in 2027.

The Forum, according to Governor Uzodinma, reviewed the security situation across the country and expressed appreciation for the improved coordination between federal, state, and local security structures, as well as the courage and sacrifices of security agencies and community volunteers. They also resolved to strengthen local security architecture in all the states.

Governor Uzodinma said that their two-day engagement provided an opportunity to review the nation’s current trajectory, deepen coordination among the governors, and reaffirm their firm support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“The PGF commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to stabilising the economy, strengthening national security, and laying the foundations of sustainable growth through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.