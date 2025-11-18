Insecurity: Tinubu Sends Shettima To Kebbi Over Kidnapped Schoolgirls

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State on Wednesday to sympathize with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government would ensure their prompt and safe release.

The President also expressed his condolences to the military over the deaths of gallant soldiers, including Brigadier General Musa Uba, who paid the ultimate price while on active duty fighting insurgents in Borno State.

Fully briefed by military authorities about both incidents, Tinubu expressed deep sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls, despite prior intelligence warnings of a possible attack by the bandits. According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping.

Decrying the security breach that led to the regrettable abduction from the boarding school in Maga, Kebbi State, Tinubu urged communities across the country, especially in areas facing security challenges to share information and intelligence that would help the military, police, and DSS ensure the safety of their communities.

The President emphasized that security forces cannot operate effectively without the support of Nigerians and local communities.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes. I am also pained that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people do not cooperate and share information that will help keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and all citizens, particularly those in areas of operations, to provide useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” the President said.