Insecurity: Tinubu Re-Echoes Withdrawal Of Police Officers From VIPs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, reiterated his stance on the withdrawal of police officers currently attached to prominent individuals, saying they should be redeployed to areas ravaged by insecurity.

Addressing concerns raised over the security implications of the withdrawal, President Tinubu directed the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to work with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to replace the affected police personnel with NSCDC officers.

The President said, “I honestly believe in what I said, and I call on the IG. I hope the Minister for Police Affairs is here. So if you have any problem of security problems because of the nature of your assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance.

“The Minister for Interior should liaise with the IGP and the civil defence structure to replace those police officers who are on special security duties so that you don’t leave people exposed.

“NSA and DSS to provide further information and form themselves into a committee and review the structure,” he stated.

Tinubu maintained that Nigeria could not afford to leave volatile areas without essential security manpower.

“It [withdrawal order] should be affected. We face challenges here and there of kidnapping and terrorism.

“We need all the forces that we can utilise. I know some of our people are exposed. I understand that we have to make exceptional provision for them, and then civil defence [personnel] are equally armed,” he added.