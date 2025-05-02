Insecurity: Tinubu Pledges Advanced Equipment For Military

Share

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to provide the military with advanced equipment and superior intelligence to combat insecurity in the country.

Tinubu made this commitment on Friday while addressing the frontline troops in Katsina during his official visit to the State.

The President, who arrived Katsina for a two-day working visit, in his speech equally told the officers that their welfare remained top priority to his administration.

He said he was “deeply humbled by

your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the peace, security, and sovereignty of our great nation.”

Tinubu described the troops as the “shield of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who

stand between our people and the forces of terror.

“Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralize, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children.

“The fight you are waging here in Katsina and across the country is not just a battle for territory; it is a battle for the soul of Nigeria.

“Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

He continued “Let me be clear: the Federal Government stands firmly behind you. As your Commander-in-Chief, I am fully aware of the challenges you face.

“We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary.

“But it is not just about weapons. Your welfare is my top priority. We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your

allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld.

“Housing programs, family support systems,

insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are being implemented without delay.

“My dear soldiers, this is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for

too long. Nigerians are counting on us and on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.

“Let me hear you loudly: Are you ready? Are you committed to ending this insecurity once and for all? Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the

enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up.

“This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph. As your President, I will match

your courage with action, investment, and unwavering support.

“To those who seek to destabilize our nation be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow.

Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery. You, the Nigerian military, are the spearhead of this fight. With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail. Stand tall. Be

proud. Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you—today, tomorrow, and always.

Stay strong. Stay focused. For God and country,” the President said.

