Insecurity: Tinubu meets with service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu met briefly with the service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa yesterday ahead of his trip to New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit. The meeting, which held behind closed doors, had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

The security chiefs always use the routine meeting to update the President on the general security situation in the country, including a review of areas where they (Service Chiefs) need to re-strategize with the President’s inputs. On the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit September 9-10 meeting Tinubu is scheduled to participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.