The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has declared plans to establish a new Nigerian Army depot in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the new addition increases the number of army depots in Nigeria to three, joining the existing facilities in Kaduna and Osogbo, which have been used for decades.

Announcing the development on Saturday, President Tinubu’s Social Media spokesperson, Dada Olusegun, in a post on X, said the move is aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army amid security challenges in Nigeria

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new depot for the Nigerian Army in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. This development takes the number of depots in Nigeria to three, up from one that has existed for decades. – Kaduna – ⁠Osogbo – ⁠Abakaliki”

“All these are geared towards increasing the strength of the Nigerian Army, and the reasons are not far-fetched. There are security challenges across the length and breadth of the country in each geopolitical zone,” Shaibu said.

He further noted that 3,500 additional troops will be trained at the new depot, with another 3,500 set to arrive next week from Osogbo.