Insecurity: Tinubu Demands Greater Efficiency, Results-Oriented Strategies From Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has demanded greater efficiency in strategy and delivery from Nigeria’s security chiefs as the country continues to battle pockets of insecurity.

The President issued the charge on Tuesday during a meeting with heads of intelligence agencies and service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour behind closed doors, focused on reviewing current security operations and strengthening inter-agency coordination.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, described the engagement as robust, noting that the President gave fresh directives aimed at achieving better outcomes in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

General Oluyede assured Nigerians that the security agencies were working more collaboratively than ever, expressing confidence that citizens would celebrate the yuletide season in peace.