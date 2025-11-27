Insecurity: Tinubu Approves Membership For US-Nigeria Working Group

President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group, aimed at strengthening collaboration in addressing the country’s security challenges.

The approval follows agreements reached during a recent visit to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

According to a statement by the Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Ribadu will lead the Nigerian side of the Joint Working Group, supported by a multi-stakeholder team comprising senior officials from relevant government establishments.

Members of the Nigerian team include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Bernard M. Doro; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed; and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun.

Ms. Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr. Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the US will serve as the secretariat.

President Tinubu has urged members of the Joint Working Group to work closely with their US counterparts to ensure the effective implementation of all agreements across relevant sectors.