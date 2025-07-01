Insecurity: Time For Establishment Of National Guards

The alarm bells must ring continuously to remind the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu that Nigeria is already in perilous danger. It is difficult to explain how over two million persons were kidnapped in the last one year.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), about 2.2 million persons were kidnapped between May 2024 and May 2025. This is alarming. Many countries of the world do not have up to two million and two hundred thousand inhabitants. Take fast growing Lesotho, for instance.

The population of that country is 2,120, 000. Outside Africa, Malta is populated by 539, 607 people. To break it down, what this shows is that if countries like Slovenia, Guinea Equatorial or Cayman Islands were planted in Nigeria, there would be no human being left to inhabit the territory.

Kidnapping has therefore become not just a criminal enterprise, it is an existentialist security malady. President Tinubu should tackle insecurity headlong, without further delay.

Politics should be relegated, for only the living take part in elections. All the focus on 2027 means nothing to citizens who live in fear and are not certain of seeing the next day.

The NBS release shows that about 614, 937 persons were killed in the last one year. This figure is more than the population of Malta. And crazily, it dwarfs the number of deaths recorded in Russia’s three-year war with Ukraine. How strange that a nation has lost more in peace time than those who are engaged in a full scale war.

Tinubu should, as a matter of national emergency, set up a new branch of the Armed Forces, to be known as National Guards. This is because the Nigeria Army, although not overwhelmed, has been unable to live up to its old name. It is a national embarrassment that the same Army that quelled a mutiny in Tanzania in 1964, cannot deal with bandits at home.

It is inconceivable that the Army that led ECOMOG in Liberia and Sierra Leone will be ridiculed by Boko Haram. Armed Herdsmen attack soldiers and celebrate on social media. No, Mr. President, this is unacceptable. Nigerians are not cowards. Not even the military.

The problem is that those entrusted with the job of motivating the soldiers have been accused severally of not doing enough. Funds budgeted to tackle insecurity may not always be used for that purpose, as there are stories of military contractors and political conspirators. Considering the above scenario, it has become necessary for Tinubu to rejig his battle plan.

One sure way of achieving results, is to set up the National Guards, a brand new security outfit, to be directly supervised by the Presidency.

The National Guards should not be under the control of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) or the Chief of Army Staff.

These officers, distinguished gentlemen, have done their best, no doubt in this fight. However, the story has not changed. There are millions of virile, bold and brave young Nigerians who can carry this fight to the enemy, if properly motivated.

And by motivation, the key words are weapons, welfare and merit. There must be no consideration of ethnicity or political connections. The National Guards should be properly trained and imbued with a new spirit of nationalism. For when national security is at stake, no consideration of political correctness or religious bias must crop up.

Whatever destroys national cohesion does not deserve kid gloves treatment. To make the National Guards ultra-effective, the Nigerian Air Force must be involved.

There must be synergy; ground forces are not as good with drones as those who operate from the skies. Let the National Guards tackle the problem on the land while the airmen support them from above.

Tinubu made a good decision when he chose Adeola Ajayi as Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS). Another wise decision will be to give this man, so well grounded in operations, room to function effectively in this battle against terrorists. Intelligence does more than rifles and bullets in modern warfare.

Time is also ripe for State Police. This fear of equipping the police to be at par with the Army must be erased. Terrorists operate from local government areas and find villagers bearing Dane guns and cutlasses easy to cut down. The delay in unbundling the Police is to the advantage of the enemy. The president should not shy away from foreign support at this time.

The Israelis are strong enough to face any enemy but they still ask the United States for support. If engaging mercenaries will win this war, there is no embarrassment in it.

During the Civil War, Nigeria had as many soldiers of fortune as Biafra did. The Federal Government also hired Egyptian fighter pilots to handle Ilyushin jets bought from the Soviet Union.

This is not a call to relegate the Nigeria Army. There is enough for them externally; borders in the West and North are porous. Let soldiers mount checkpoints to curtail the influx of bandits from other climes. The National Guards should concentrate on the terrorists who are already in our midst.