Insecurity: Time For Citizens To Play Their Part

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, a national newspaper led with a screaming and frightening headline: Reign of terror: 165 farmers killed in March, farms deserted as bandits demand N3bn. According to the report in The Punch: “Farmers in Benue, Sokoto, Niger, Plateau, and other states, in separate interviews with our correspondents on Tuesday, lamented that they did not only lose crops to the rampaging bandits but many of their colleagues were also killed by the hoodlums.

They added that they had abandoned their farms following the rising attacks by the bandits. “Out of the 165 farmers killed this year, the highest number was recorded in Benue State, with 130 of them mauled down by the bandits. “The Association of Nigerian Farmers in the state said that 130 farmers were killed by bandits in four local government areas this month (March). Also, in Sokoto State, 28 farmers have been killed since the beginning of the year, while six farmers lost their lives in Niger State during bandits’ attacks. One farmer was murdered by bandits in Plateau State.”

The report further said: “In Sokoto State, the association lamented that not less than N3 billion had been paid by its members as ransom to bandits, who kidnapped them from their farms “There has been an upsurge in banditry recently with over 295 victims being held hostage by kidnappers in Sokoto, Kaduna, and Borno states.” Lamenting the implications on farming, the Benue State Chairman of the AFAN, Aondongu Saaku, told the newspaper that six farmers were kidnapped in the state in the last two weeks.

According to him, farmers lost over N1.1 billion to bandits’ attacks in the last few months in Benue State. Saaku said: “The figures I will give you are for March alone, so you can know the gravity of what farmers in the state are passing through. “Six farmers were kidnapped from their farms. No fewer than 130 farmers were also killed in Kwande, Ukum, Agatu and Apa LGAs.” Speaking further, Saaku stated that going to the farm now was between life and death: “Because in as much as one doesn’t have another source of income, you have to risk it and go to the farm.

If you are caught and killed, that is your fate; and if you go and come back alive, it’s your luck.” He, however, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity, warning that Nigerians were at risk of heavy famine shortly, if nothing was done to arrest the insecurity plaguing the country. This story is just about what is happening to farmers in the country, which clearly is contributing massively to the food problem we are also facing.

However, by the time one factors in other incidents of brigandage, like the recent mass abductions of 287 students and teachers from the Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, it is clear the situation is getting more alarming. Barely had the dust settled on this incident, which took place almost 10 years to the day Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014, attacked and kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, that the bandits picked up almost 200 civilians from various communities across Kaduna State.

However, not content with their crime, the abductors of the students then put a massive N1 billion for their release while those that picked up 16 residents of Gonin Gora area of Kaduna metropolis then demanded a ransom of N40 trillion for their release! While the nation was still reeling from this, then it was hit with another whammy – the ambush and gruesome murder of our gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army in Okuama in Delta State All these are taking place in a nation that is supposedly not at war and consequently raises the question – what is exactly happening in Nigeria? In an expose titled: “Nigeria’s security falters as non-state actors killed 3,841 persons, abducted 4,243 in 2023” published by The Cable last month, the online newspaper claimed that is the number of people affected last year alone.

The newspaper pointed out: “The data is from cases of killings and abductions reported by the Nigerian and international media platforms from January to December 2023. This implies that this data project did not include cases of murders and kidnappings that were not publicised by the media. It is noteworthy to state that many cases of killings and abductions in Nigeria usually go under the radar of the media.” This implies that the figures are most likely much higher than this. In an article I wrote on September 18, 2021: ‘Who owns the land: Non-state actors or government?’, I asked inter alia: “We want to know who owns the land,” so asked the late Nigerian artiste, Sonny Okosun, in his hit song Papa’s Land released way back in 1977.

Sadly, 44 years after the Edo State-born crooner asked this question, current events in the country have left millions of Nigerians wondering who is actually in control of their destinies – government or non-state actors, which include bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and their like. Again, sadly almost three years after the article was written, not much has changed security wise in the country, although the government can point to the fact that to a large extent the military has been able to curtail the ‘free reign’ Boko Haram insur- gents previously had.

Unfortunately, while this is largely true, however, the nation now has to contend with a more widespread affliction in the form of banditry, kidnapping, and the like, which are proving more difficult to curtail. This is simply because unlike the Boko Haram, which operates more on ideology and had hundreds if not even thousands of willing devotees ready to take up arms to tackle the state in an effort to enforce their dogma, kidnapping, banditry and the like are purely crimes and consequently do not need a large band of men/women to carry them out.

In fact, it makes more operational sense to have smaller units to carry out their at- tacks on ‘soft targets’ and ‘disappear’ with their booty quickly before security agents appear on the scene to challenge them. Consequently, there is a need for our security operatives to move with the time and step up their intelligence gathering capabilities as a way of degrading the activities of these anti-social elements. However, in order to succeed, they will need the full cooperation of Nigerians to help them with information as security operatives are not omnipresent human beings that know everything