Insecurity Threatens Food Supply In Kogi –Agric Expert

Worried over the continuous insecurity facing some part of Kogi state, a seasoned agricultural expert, Dr. Tunde Arosanyin, has warned that agricultural production in Okunland, Kogi West Senatorial District, is facing an existential threat from the recent escalating insecurity in the re-gion.

Arosanyin, while presenting a paper “The Impact of Insecurity on the Agricultural Value Chain in Okunland,” at Okun Development Association Summit in Kabba, underscores the imperative for swift action towards protecting farmers, ensure food security, and safeguard the region’s economic future.

He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address the security challenges plaguing farmers and threatening food production in the region.

