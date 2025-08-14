Insecurity: There’re Illegal Detention Centres In Benue –Deputy Speaker Alleges

The Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Lami Danladi Ogenyi, yesterday, raised the alarm over illegal detention centres across her Constituency, Ado Local Government Area of the State.

Ogenyi who raised the alarm at a press conference in Makurdi, alleged that a group has been going from one Ezza-Ezekuna community to the other arresting innocent members of the communities illegally and collecting ransom of over N200,000 per victim.

She said further that the victims are usually be taken to a hideout in a forest where the cells are located, tortured with most of them sustaining several matchete cuts on their bodies.

She said: “One of the victims Mrs Chinyere Ukoro was detained, tortured and raped serially. Even during her menstrual cycle, they were raping her.

“Another victim was captured, beaten to death in the presence of some chiefs and buried in a swallow grave and following serious public outcry, Mrs Ukoro was released alongside several victims.”

In his reaction, the Chairman of the local government, Sunday Oche, who spoke to journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday, dismissed the allegation, saying that there was no such group or any detention cell in his council.