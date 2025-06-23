Insecurity: There Is No Govt In Nigeria- Aisha Yesufu

Share

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, on Monday suggested that there is no government in Nigeria.

Aisha made the remark in a post on her X handle, noting that terrorists have a field day in the country.

“There is no government in Nigeria. Terrorists have a field day!” she wrote.

This comes after a disturbing kidnapping incident and killings reported in Benue State.

It would be recalled that a fully loaded commercial bus belonging to Benue Links Transport Company was hijacked by hoodlums at Eke, along the Otukpo-Otukpa road in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

