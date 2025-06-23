Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, on Monday suggested that there is no government in Nigeria.
Aisha made the remark in a post on her X handle, noting that terrorists have a field day in the country.
“There is no government in Nigeria. Terrorists have a field day!” she wrote.
READ ALSO
- Benue Killings: Aisha Yesufu Demands Tinubu’s Impeachment
- Conferment Of Nat’l Honour On Aisha Yesufu Fake News – Presidency
- Aisha Yesufu Urges Nigerians To Lead As Anti-Tinubu Coalition Grows Ahead Of 2027
This comes after a disturbing kidnapping incident and killings reported in Benue State.
It would be recalled that a fully loaded commercial bus belonging to Benue Links Transport Company was hijacked by hoodlums at Eke, along the Otukpo-Otukpa road in Okpokwu Local Government Area.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: BENUE KILLINGS FERDERAL GOVERNMENT insecurity Insecurity: There Is No Govt In Nigeria- Aisha Yesufu