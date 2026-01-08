Insecurity: TESCOM Boss Directs Construction Of Perimeter Fences In Schools

The Chairman of the Ondo State Teaching Commission (TESCOM), Dr. Oluwadaisi Oke, has directed school administrators across the state to construct perimeter fences in their schools to prevent unlawful entry and protect school property.

Dr. Oke gave the directive during an inspection tour of public secondary schools to ensure compliance with the state government’s directive on school resumption. She noted that most of the schools visited lacked perimeter fencing, thereby allowing unauthorised access and exposing students and teachers to security risks.

TESCOM officials embarked on a monitoring and inspection tour of public secondary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The monitoring exercise was carried out by three separate teams. One team, led by the Chairman of the Commission, included Mrs. Titilayo Fayoriju, Dr. Gabriel Fakinlede, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, and other officers of the Commission. This team monitored schools in the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

Another team, led by Hon. Ajani Oladipo, monitored schools in the Ondo South Senatorial District, while Mrs. Ojuolape Aderemi, Alhaji Isiaka Usman, the Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Morayo Bayo-Philip, and other officers led separate teams to the Ondo North Senatorial District to ensure quality and effective teaching and learning in public secondary schools.

The monitoring and inspection exercise also provided the newly appointed Chairman and Board Members of the Commission the opportunity to familiarise themselves with school administrators and their activities, while assessing teachers’ preparedness for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session.

Addressing school administrators and teachers, Dr. Oke charged them to redouble their efforts to promote effective teaching and learning in line with global best practices.

She highlighted some of the developmental projects initiated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to enhance teachers’ welfare and improve academic standards in public secondary schools, in line with his “Our Ease” agenda. These include the renovation of the TESCOM office complex in Akure.

Dr. Oke urged teachers not to relent in their duty of imparting sound academic knowledge and skills to students, noting that children are the pride of parents and the state. She stressed that teachers are responsible for training all professionals, describing education as the bedrock of societal development.

While expressing satisfaction with teachers’ attendance and punctuality at the resumption of schools, the TESCOM Chairman assured them that the newly constituted Board, with the support of the state government, is committed to providing all necessary support to enhance their welfare.

According to her, the current Board members are seasoned educators who understand the education sector and are determined to promote efficiency and accountability.

Her words:

“This is a new year. I want to challenge you all to do better than last year. Let us follow the rules and ethics of education which emphasise accountability and efficiency in imparting knowledge and discipline to our students, so that their academic standards can be redefined.

“Once you have done the right thing, such as preparing your lesson notes, keeping your records up to date, and teaching students at the appropriate time you have nothing to fear.”

Dr. Oke, who observed that some of the public secondary schools visited were without perimeter fences, warned that the absence of fencing encourages encroachment and unlawful entry. She therefore called for the urgent construction of perimeter fences to safeguard students, teachers, and school property.

Some of the schools visited include Ejioba High School, Oba-Ile; Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure; Idanre High School, Alade-Idanre; Olofin Anglican Grammar School, Idanre; Imade College, Owo; A.U.D. Grammar School, Ikare; Odigbo High School, Odigbo; Morubodo Grammar School, Ilutitun; Ofedepe High School, Okitipupa; and Muslim High School, Ore, among others.