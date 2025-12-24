Insecurity: Terrorists Using PoS To Collect Ransoms, Says NCTC Boss

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), has raised the alarm that kidnapping in Nigeria has evolved into a full-fledged criminal enterprise sustained by community informants, as instability in the Sahel region and Nigeria’s porous borders continue to impact on national counter-terrorism efforts.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major-General Adamu Laka, said the security challenges confronting the country were increasingly complex, as criminal networks embed themselves within communities and exploit regional insecurity. He asserted: “Kidnapping has eaten deep into our society. It has now become like a business. You don’t know those who are involved.

That is one of the reasons our security forces are having challenges.” Laka explained that kidnappers often rely on informants within farming communities, villages, and even families to monitor troop movements and warn criminals ahead of security operations. “You may have kidnappers in the forest or on the road, but they have informant farmers, villagers, women and even children. So it is a daunting task, but we are doing our best to overcome it.”

He further identified Point-ofSale (POS) operators and digital platforms as emerging channels exploited by kidnappers but assured that security agencies were actively addressing the loopholes.

The NCTC coordinator also raised concerns about the growing instability in the Sahel particularly in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger was a major driver of Nigeria’s worsening security situation, as he noted that terrorist groups operate across borders and exploit Nigeria’s economic size. “With the issue in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger; and with the porous borders we have, it is a hard task for the security forces.

“We have these countries facing this threat and we think we will see peace? Even in Nigeria, you must have noticed that towards the end of 2023, this situation was improving. But maybe after the coups in these countries, that’s when the situation began to get worse because these terrorist groups have connections across the Sahel.

“Nigeria has to play that leadership role in West Africa and the Sahel to address this threat. As long as those countries keep on facing this threat, Nigeria will continue facing the threat.”

He warned that Nigeria’s status as the largest economy in West Africa makes it attractive to transnational criminal groups. He further highlighted the growing convergence between bandits and insurgent groups, including the sharing of weapons and tactical cooperation, which strengthens the case for a unified counter-terrorism response.

Commending the Nigerian media for professionalism and resilience, Laka, however, cautioned journalists against the disclosure of sensitive security information that could compromise operations and endanger lives.

Speaking further, Laka revealed that Nigeria’s recent exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list was partly due to intensified efforts to track ransom payments and terrorism financing.

Responding to concerns over government’s perceived inability to track and clamp down on terrorist and kidnapping syndicates using their social media handles and other forms of communication, Laka disclosed that the NCTC regularly works with platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and Snapchat to take down terrorist and bandit accounts. “Only if you knew how many platforms we have taken down. There was a time when bandits came on TikTok displaying their loot. You don’t see that again because we have handled it.”