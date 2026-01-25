Insecurity: Terrorists Kill 7 In Niger

S uspected terrorists over the weekend killed at least seven young men, including some members of staff of the Kainji National Park in the Wawa community of Borgu local government area of Niger state.

This was as the Niger State Police Command disclosed that its men are combing the forest in search of missing persons. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the remains of those killed have been deposited at the General Hospital in Wawa town.

The Chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Nasir, while confirming the killings, described them as very sad. The incident, according to eyewitness report has that a father identified as Deshi and his son, who went to visit their workers (farmers) in their farm and were attacked by suspected terrorists, during which the son narrowly escaped to inform the villagers.

Aggrieved youths and some vigilante members mobilised and then went in search of the fathers and some of the farmers. However, they found the corpses of seven of the farmers, but did not find Deshi and the other farmers. Speaking with our Correspondent, the son of the late Emir of Borgu, Murtala Dantoro, said that the community received the bodies of the seven victims and pleaded that the state and the federal government should address the recurring terrorist attacks in Borgu LGA.

“The community of Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area has confirmed the tragic loss of our brothers from the Wawa community. “The crisis erupted following a report that a prominent youth was attacked on his farm. A group of youths mobilised and went into the bush to confront suspected bandits in an attempt to rescue him.

“While some of the youths returned safely, others were declared missing. Sadly, the situation has taken a tragic turn. “Seven bodies were recovered from the scene, and security operatives conveyed them from the bush to the community. “As of now, our brothers have been officially confirmed dead, thereby plunging our community into mourning.

He then said, “This incident has caused more worries, deep pain, fear, and trauma among families, friends, and the community. “Borgu Local Government Area has witnessed a series of attacks by armed bandits recently, which left many people dead and forced people to leave their ancestral land for fear of further attacks by the bandits, which seems to be unabated despite public outcry in the area.

“We are calling on both the state and the federal government to come to our aid and rid our land of the activities of these terrorists and ensure peace is restored in the area.” The villagers gave the names of the victims as Bokobe, Luku, a member of the local vigilante group, Bahgado Bohboh, Naziru Kidebe, Abdulrahman Kidebe, popularly known as Ogede, and Bashiru Dahtobeh, all males from the same community.