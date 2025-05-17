Insecurity: Tears For Our Fallen Soldiers

Share

Early on Tuesday morning I was brought to tears – not because I had lost a family member or a loved one – but what made me break down was a video I watched.

It was the video of the aftermath of a recent Boko Haram attack on a military base in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State early Monday morning, killing an unspecified number of soldiers and capturing others.

In the video, which was not only gory but very heart-breaking, the barbarism of the terrorists was clearly on display as a number of Nigerian soldiers were seen with their hands bound and their throats cut!

Only God knows what excruciating torture they had been subjected to before they were finally put out of their mercy by having their throats slit.

The video was truly gut-wrenching as fellow soldiers showed that they are also human: They broke down and were sobbing uncontrollably as soon as they identified one of their murdered comrades who were initially covered with fresh leaves before being put into black body bags.

By the way, this is a brutal tactic often used by terrorists in their efforts to (cow) psychologically the conventional troops sent to counter them.

One recalls that such atrocities became infamous from 2014 when the Islamic State (IS) controlled large swaths of north-western Iraq and eastern Syria.

And by the end of 2015 its self-declared caliphate ruled an area with a population of about 12 million, where they enforced their extremist interpretation of Islamic law.

With the militants standing in front of their black flag they carried out beheadings, which they broadcast live on their propaganda channels.

Eventually, a concerted effort by mainly Western forces has seen the drastic eradication of the group as a strong fighting force, which at its height is believed to have had over 30, 000 fighters. But, today, only very few videos are now being posted online!

Incidentally, that infamous black flag also became a prominent feature of Boko Haram and other radical Islamic groups which, at a point, also held large swaths of Borno State before our gallant armed forces were able to degrade them.

The Marte clip also showed the massive damage inflicted on the military post as burnt armoured personnel carriers and trucks littered the compound, while the building was also severely damaged with parts of the roof blown off and parts of the walls of the building brought down.

According to both local and military sources, the attack occurred around 3:00 am at the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion.

A security source, who requested anonymity, disclosed that the troops were overwhelmed during the surprise attack.

“ISWAP has taken over Marte, an unspecified number of soldiers were killed, some captured and many have deserted. They ran towards Dikwa and are currently at the 24 Task Force Brigade, Dikwa,” the source revealed, adding: “The terrorists also burnt down armoured tanks and made away with arms and ammunition from the base.”

Marte, a town situated 38 kilometres from Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa Local Government Area, has been a recurring target of militant attacks.

In January, at least 20 soldiers were killed in a suspected attack by fighters from the ISIL affiliate in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The attackers targeted an army base in the remote Malam-Fatori town in Borno State, with a surviving soldier saying the attack lasted for more than three hours.

Reuters, citing security sources and residents, said a commanding officer was among those killed after ISWAP members arrived on gun-trucks and attacked the Nigerian Army’s 149th Battalion in Malam-Fatori, gateway to the border with Niger.

“They rained bullets everywhere,” one of the surviving soldiers told Reuters on phone, adding that the troops were taken by surprise.

“We tried so much to repel the attacks, but after more than three hours of gun duel, they overpowered us, killing our commanding officer, a lieutenant colonel,” the soldier disclosed, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

ISWAP split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016 to become the dominant armed faction in North Eastern Nigeria.

The 15-year-old conflict has claimed over 40,000 people and displaced about 2 million from their homes in the North East.

As I pointed out earlier, a concerted effort ensured that IS was severely emasculated; unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case here in the country.

Last month when the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, raised the alarm over escalating attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP and urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take decisive action before the situation spirals out of control, he was slammed by Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who downplayed his warning.

However, reacting, Zulum didn’t hold back. “I don’t want to join issues with the Minister of Information. I believe he is naive of what is happening in the country; he doesn’t know what is ongoing in the country,” he said in an interview with journalists.

The governor insisted his remarks came from a point of responsibility, aimed at drawing urgent attention to the growing insecurity in the region.

“We just raised an alarm… I think this is very good advice. Nothing has been said, again,” he added.

Since his warning the attacks in his state have only intensified – a clear indication that the terrorists are bouncing back.

While it is only natural that incidents in the North-eastern part of the nation catches most of the headlines, ostensibly due to their frequency, unfortunately, the insecurity has spread to the South South with an alarming report coming out of Rivers State where farmers and residents of some communities in Etche Local Government Area of the state have lamented the complete takeover of the bushes and farmlands by herdsmen, who collect N6,000 tolls from them before allowing them to have access to their own lands.

This is a very frightening development, and one needs to appeal to all those involved in trying to secure our nation of the need for them to sink whatever differences they might have and unite to tackle the common enemy that is threatening the very corporate existence of the Nigeria.

This is very imperative if we are to avoid more incidents captured in the Marte video, which vividly shows the impact of the insurgency not only on innocent civilians but even those trained to protect them – the soldiers.

