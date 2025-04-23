Insecurity: Tangaza LGA Chairman Narrowly Escapes Attack

Share

Suspected insurgents linked to the Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP), locally referred to as Lakurawa, have launched a violent attack on Kalenjini town, the hometown of Isa Kalenjini, Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council in Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses reported that the coordinated assault occurred shortly after the council chairman left his residence, making many to believe he was the primary target of the attack. He narrowly escaped harm.

The Sokoto State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the incident, stating that joint security forces are currently pursuing the attackers.

He noted that some of the animals stolen during the raid were recovered after the assailants fled into the Tangaza forest.

Efforts to reach Isa Kalenjini for comments proved unsuccessful, as calls to his phone remained unanswered as of the time of filing this report.

The attack on Kalenjini town comes on the heels of a similar violent raid on April 22, 2025, when members of Lakurawa, in collaboration with armed bandits, attacked Saminaka village, also within Tangaza LGA.

During that assault, one person identified as Salihu Isiyaku Hamza was killed, and a large number of livestock—sheep, camels, and cattle—were rustled. The attackers reportedly escaped into Gohono forest after firing sporadically to cause panic.

The late Hamza was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

These incidents underscore the growing threat posed by insurgents and criminal groups in northern Nigeria, particularly in border communities where security presence remains thin.

The ISSP (Lakurawa), a designated terrorist organization, has been increasingly active in the region, escalating attacks on rural settlements, local leaders, and security personnel.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance and patrols in the area as residents continue to call for more proactive and permanent solutions to the deteriorating security situation.

