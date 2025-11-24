Insecurity: S’West Govs Propose Security Trust Fund

…Renew Strong Push for State Police

…Commend Tinubu for Recent Security Gains in Kebbi, Kwara, Niger

The South-West Governors’ Forum has unveiled a series of new measures aimed at strengthening security, boosting regional development, and consolidating food stability across the zone.

This followed a high-level meeting of governors and key regional stakeholders, during which critical issues affecting the socio-economic well-being of the South-West were extensively reviewed.

At the top of the agenda was the escalating need to overhaul security frameworks to match emerging threats.

The Forum disclosed plans to establish a South-West Security Trust Fund (SWSTF), a dedicated financial mechanism to support law enforcement operations, enhance community-based security structures, and improve the capacity of state-backed initiatives such as Amotekun.

Reiterating a long-standing demand, the governors issued a unified and resounding call for the creation of state police, describing it as the most effective constitutional solution to banditry, kidnapping, and cross-border criminality.

They stressed that decentralised policing would enable quicker intelligence gathering, more agile response times, and better cultural understanding of local communities.

The Forum used the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Federal Government’s recent security breakthroughs in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States, which have led to notable improvements in public safety in those locations.

The governors said these successes show what can be achieved when all tiers of government work in synergy and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with federal security agencies.

Addressing concerns around rising food prices and climate-induced disruptions, the Forum acknowledged the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to improve food sufficiency nationwide.

They praised farmers in the South-West for their resilience and increased productivity, which have contributed to greater market stability and a reduction in food prices across the region.

The governors emphasised the need to expand irrigation, strengthen agro-value chains, invest in climate-resilient farming, and scale up mechanisation to ensure sustainable long-term food security.

The Forum expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for establishing the South-West Development Commission, describing it as a strategic institution that is expected to accelerate infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and regional integration.

They urged the new Commission to get off to a swift start and deliver on its statutory mandate with transparency, innovation, and accountability.

The governors also applauded the DAWN Commission for its leadership role in coordinating regional development agendas, promoting integration across the six states, and supporting security initiatives.

DAWN’s contributions, they noted, have strengthened inter-state cooperation and enhanced the region’s ability to speak with one voice on key policy matters.

Unity, Peace, and Shared Values

In closing, the Forum appealed to all residents of the South-West to remain united, peaceful, and committed to protecting the region’s cherished values of religious tolerance, coexistence, and cultural harmony.

They affirmed that the South-West remains one indivisible bloc, determined to pursue peace, economic progress, and stability for all its people.

The meeting at the You State Governor’s Office was attended by Governors of Lagos, Me Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who read the communique, host, Engr Seyi Makinde, Abiodun Oyebanji, Ekiti, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke was represented by his deputy.