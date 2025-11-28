Insecurity: S’West APC Calls For Collaborative Efforts, Warns Saboteurs

Piqued by the rising cases of killings, kidnapping and other organised crimes in parts of the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West geopolitical zone has charged all stakeholders to urgently come up with plans and actions capable of salvaging the situation, even as it blamed the development on some enemies within and outside who did not wish the nation well.

New Telegraph reports that tension in Nigeria heightened following the reported incident of simultaneous abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and Niger states, as well as the killing of some worshippers inside a church in Kwara State, where more than a dozen residents were also whisked away by the attacking gunmen. Meanwhile, all the abducted persons have been rescued and are being taken care of by the government.

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its South West Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr Ayobami Afolabi, APC lauded the federal government and the governments of the affected states for their swift response and coordinated efforts, which yielded the timely rescue of all the victims of the attacks from their abductors.

“In recent times, there has been an increase in cases of violent attacks against some innocent citizens, especially in the northern part of the country and the patterns of these reported incidents were similar.

“This validated the opinion of many pundits who had established the fact that cases of terrorism, banditry and related crimes in Nigeria were being sponsored from within and outside for political and economic interests.

“To this end, every patriotic citizen must rise up to the challenge in their private and official capacity. There is no economic or political status desired by any individual or group that is worth the lives of innocent people who fall victim to violent attacks, as the situation calls for collaborative efforts and decisive actions from those in power and the rest of the citizenry.

“State governors have to encourage and empower community-based security outfits to complement the efforts of federal security agencies, while residents should help in the area of intelligence gathering.

“Undoubtedly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to deliver his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to benefit all parts of the country as well as every citizen and resident of Nigeria. We should not play into the hands of those who do not wish our country well.

“With the latest declaration of state of emergency on security and the directive on mass recruitment into the Army and Police Force by the president, sponsors of insecurity and their agents should have a rethink as all saboteurs would have themselves to blame,” Afolabi added.