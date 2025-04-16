Insecurity: Suspend France Retreat, Return Home, Obi Tells Tinubu

Share

The 2023 Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend his ongoing retreat in France and immediately return to Nigeria to address the worsening insecurity across the country.

Obi, who made this call on his verified X handle, expressed concern over the rising wave of violence, saying more than 150 Nigerians have been killed within the two weeks since President Tinubu jetted out of the country.

Calling on the President to return to the country immediately, the former Anambra Governor said gunmen attacks in Plateau, Zamfara, and Borno states, as well as renewed insurgency in the North-East, were clear signs that the country is “in distress.”

READ ALSO:

Obi wrote: “In the two weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity across Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Zamfara states.

“The repeated pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta further reflect a nation in distress. In the North East, Borno state leaders are bemoaning the return of insurgency, with troops and civilians being killed randomly. In the South East, the story is the same: killings and abduction,” he added.

Obi slammed the president’s absence, describing it as a failure of leadership at a time Nigerians are “under siege.”

“The primary duty of any government is securing the lives and property of its citizens, and one wonders the type of retreat going on in another country where peace has been secured by their leaders, while blood continues to flow in our country,” Obi stated.

He called on Tinubu to “rush home to take responsibility” and show leadership, stressing that Nigerians deserve a government that is present and accountable.

“The fight for a better Nigeria is not about individuals; it is about ensuring that every citizen can see, feel, and benefit from the policies and decisions of those in power,” Obi added.

Share