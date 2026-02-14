Insecurity: Suspected Terrorists Kill 26 In Renewed Borgu Attacks

No fewer than twenty-six villagers have been killed by suspected terrorists who invaded Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State in their numbers.

New Telegraph gathered that many houses were burnt down during the attack at Feyi community of Borgu Local Government Area.

Findings have it that the terrorists came into the community, raided and carted away many motorcycle from making any attempts to resist operations.

Sources noted that the operations started in the early hours of Friday when the attackers arrived at Feyi village, killing six persons, where they operated freely without security presence to challenge them.

The terrorists later moved to other communities identified as Tungan Makeri and Nkpaso villages, respectively, both in Konkoso Ward of Borgu local government area, in the early hours of Saturday, killing about twenty persons.

According to a source, the terrorists set the police station in Pissa ablaze but later took their heels upon hearing the hovering sound of a helicopter moving towards the direction after successfully carrying out their nefarious activities.

It was reliably gathered that the people in those affected communities and nearby villages have left their ancestral homes for safety, calling on the governments at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to safeguard them from the Incessant attacks.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that while they scampered for safety, nobody can ascertain the proper number of casualties or the number of abducted victims currently, as it stands.

When contacted, the Niger State Command, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO SP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report.