Insecurity: Suspected Bandits Kill One Police, Others In Niger

No fewer than thirteen persons including security operatives have been killed by suspected bandits leaving several others seriously injured in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 4pm when the suspected bandits numbering about 300 trooped in from Zamfara state in over 100 motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons.

Findings have it that, the bandits were out for alleged reprisal attacks on the communities following the recent Air Force raid on hideouts of the criminals which led to severe casualties on their side.

It was gathered that each motorcycle carried three persons as they invaded three communities; Kumbashi, Bangi and Mongoro.

An eyewitness who spoke with New Telegraph on phone said the villagers were under siege as out of the 13 casualties, one Mobile Police, two vigilantes and eleven villagers were killed.

The eyewitness also disclosed that the armed men blew off a communication mast to disrupt communication in the area in order to carry out smooth operations in the communities.

However, while confirming the incident, Chairman of Mariga local government area, Alhaji Abbas Kasuwa Garba said that he can not confirm the actual casualty.

Accordingly, he said “for now, I can not ascertain the number of casualties or deaths but there is serious tension within the area due to the continued presence of the bandits”.

As at the time of filing this report, the Niger State command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached.