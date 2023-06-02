Insecurity: Stop Flaunting Wealth, Maintain Low Profile – DHQ

Amid security challenges confronting the nation, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned against unnecessary display of wealth by members of the public. While calling for security consciousness among citizens, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) assured of intensified efforts geared towards reasserting absolute security and public safety across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Dan- madami, who gave the charge at the bi-weekly operational briefing held yesterday in Abuja, said ongoing kinetic and non- kinetic operations across the six geo-political zones have continued to yield appreciable gains.

He noted that the development resulted in the surrendering of no fewer than 876 suspected terrorists, including their family members, between May 18, and June 1. He, therefore, sought continuous support and cooperation, saying the security situation requires a whole-of-society approach to achieve meaningful outcome.

‘The Defence operations’ spokesperson said: “This is not the time to be flaunting affluence. We advise that everybody should maintain low profile.” On the surrender by enemies of the state and their family members, he stated: “Troops also neutralized 26 Boko Haram terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, including one suicide bomber, arrested 22 terrorist logistics supplier, two terrorist spies/ informants, and captured one Boko Haram terrorist fighter as well as apprehended three armed robbers and 52 suspected criminals.

“Troops equally rescued 16 abducted civilians while a total of 876 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 89 adult males, 249 adult females and 538 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued kidnapped civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, were profiled and documented for further action.”