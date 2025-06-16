Insecurity: State Police Now Imperative – Tinubu

Share

Following the ongoing security challenges across the country, President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that the establishment of state police is now a ‘national imperative’ and no longer optional, just as he called for constitutional reforms that will engender a new security architecture.

The president made the declaration at a one-day legislative dialogue on constitutional review and national security architecture, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He said, “The debate over state police is no longer theoretical. It is grounded in the daily fears and lived anxieties of Nigerians: farmers afraid to tend their fields, traders unsure of safe passage, and communities abandoned to self-help.”

According to him, the present centralised security system is no longer feasible, adding that the 1999 Constitution has outlived its usefulness in handling current security threats.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the president maintained that the increasing terrorism, cybercrime, farmer-herder crisis, piracy, and separatist agitations were clear indicators that the current legal framework is inadequate to secure Nigeria’s vast and diverse territory.

He advocated for bold constitutional amendments that would move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, enabling states with capacity and political will to establish their own police forces, stressing that such a move would ensure more accountable, community-based policing while preserving federal coordination and oversight.

He noted that “We must learn from global best practices, adapting decentralised policing models that enhance local accountability without sacrificing national oversight.

“The pace of change in technology, in the complexity of security threats, and in the dynamics of our federal structure has far outstripped the capacity of some constitutional provisions. Our Constitution must evolve or risk becoming a danger to the very unity it was meant to protect,” he said.

President Tinubu noted that “The growing calls for state police, the challenges of cybercrime and cybersecurity, and the urgent need for improved intelligence sharing demand a more adaptive and cooperative security architecture.”

He highlighted various threats from terrorism in the Northeast and banditry in the Northwest, to farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt and separatist agitations in the Southeast, as issues that transcend the capacity of any single agency.

According to him, the government’s integrated security strategy, characterised by intelligence fusion, joint task force operations, and synchronised offensives, has yielded significant results, including the dismantling of separatist cells in the Southeast and the disruption of criminal networks in the Northwest.

“These efforts have led to a reduction in high-profile kidnappings and improved responses to cross-border threats, demonstrating the effectiveness of a whole-of-government strategy,” he said.

In his remarks, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said the dialogue was timely, given the urgent need to review and update existing laws to address current and emerging security threats.

He said Nigeria’s complex security landscape demands strategies that are “Multi-dimensional, inclusive, technology-driven, and adaptable,” anchored in a solid legal and institutional framework.

“The goal is to reposition the security architecture to effectively confront insecurity. This dialogue also allows us to refine proposed security-related bills, including the one seeking to establish state police,” Abbas said.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, described the dialogue as a necessary diagnostic process.

He said previous legislation on security was often developed without adequate input from those directly involved in frontline operations.

“As legislators, we must base our reforms on accurate diagnoses. We are here to listen to those who wear the shoes and know where it pinches,” Kalu said.

Also speaking, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, also called for urgent legal and constitutional reforms to address emerging threats like cyber warfare, hybrid threats, and insurgency.

He described the current legal framework as increasingly inadequate and highlighted operational ambiguities such as unclear command authority and detention procedures that hamper effectiveness during internal operations.

He also advocated for legal provisions to enable court-martials to try individuals captured in acts of terrorism or insurrection under martial law conditions.

“Security is not just about military hardware; it’s about legal clarity, institutional strength, and public trust,” Gen. Musa concluded.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu said security and constitutional order are deeply intertwined.

Ribadu, represented by the National Coordinator, National Centre for Anti-Counter Terrorism, Maj. Gen Adamu Laka emphasised that a responsive, inclusive, and forward-looking constitution is essential for fostering national unity and addressing the root causes of insecurity.

In submission, IGP Egbetokun noted that rather than giving legal backing to state police, the National Assembly should strengthen and fund the Nigerian Police Force to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

