Insecurity: Stakeholders Want Govt To Rely On Communities For Intelligence Gathering

The stakeholders drawn from various sectors have called on the Niger State government to work with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), youths, women groups and security agencies to deepen collaboration for intelligence gathering.

Making this call at a one-day town hall meeting on Strengthening Peace and Security in Niger state, organised by Search for Common Ground, the Chairperson, Niger State Peace Architecture, Dr Diamond Preye Nebechukwu, said the event is to ensure communities have collective ownership of the security architecture in their respective areas.

According to her, “when we all cooperate and collaborate to give vital information to security agencies, we will be able to achieve success and tackle the issue of insecurity.

“We want all members of the community to join hands together so that we can reclaim our communities from the shackles of insecurity, which is the real consequence of our peaceful coexistence in the country”.

While disclosing that poverty, unemployment, weak governance, corruption, illiteracy and poor access to education, lack of parental guardianship, drug abuse, peer pressure, proliferation of small arms and weapons are the root causes of insecurity, she said “these could cause economic collapse, education disruption, psychological trauma, and so on”.

Dr Nebechukwu then gave her support for the kinetics and non-kinetics approach, calling on community members to participate actively and give early warning signs to avoid the escalation of any form of insecurity.

She, however, disclosed that the issue of security is not the exclusive responsibility of just the government or security agencies but a shared commitment, adding that “we must work together as partners for us to strategically end insecurity and bring peace to our society”.

Also, Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry of Justice and Supervising Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Barrister Mairo Mann said for the society to enjoy peace, women and youths must embrace dialogue.

While speaking on Engaging Youth and Women in Community-Based Security and Peace building, she said sustainable peace efforts must be built on strengthening existing structures, adding that “communities are mobilised for alternative dispute resolution, then peace is not far-fetched”.