Insecurity: Stakeholders Harp On Role Of Women Journalists In Nat’l Security

Prominent stakeholders have reaffirmed the critical role of women journalists in strengthening national security, promoting democratic governance, and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

The affirmation came during the Inaugural Zonal Conference of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D, held in Abuja under the theme: “Curbing Insecurity: The Role of Female Journalists in National Security.”

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Jumai Joan described women journalists as “noble voices that shape national consciousness.”

She emphasized that female journalists are not only conveyors of news, but also “architects of truth, defenders of justice, and stewards of transformation.”

Commending NAWOJ Zone D for its foresight, she added: “Your voices challenge violence, counter misinformation, and promote peace. In the face of rising threats, your lens reveals solutions; your platforms foster healing.”

The Minister further applauded NAWOJ’s advocacy for inclusive governance, particularly its push for the creation of 182 additional legislative seats for women, describing it as bold, necessary, and essential for true democracy.

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, also hailed the role of female journalists as “critical stakeholders” in shaping narratives and fostering national unity. She described the conference as a “milestone in the advancement of inclusive, ethical, and impactful journalism in Nigeria.”

Dr. Mahmoud emphasized that women journalists are uniquely positioned to give voice to the voiceless, particularly in conflict-affected communities, while highlighting the risks they face, including gender-based harassment, safety threats, and underrepresentation in leadership. She called for policy reforms, professional training, and broader collaborations to tackle these challenges.

Highlighting current initiatives by the FCT Administration to combat insecurity, Mahmoud outlined efforts including inter-agency coordination, surveillance investments, and joint task force operations spearheaded by Minister Nyesom Wike.

Chizoba Ogbeche, Vice President of NAWOJ Zone D and convener of the event, emphasized that the evolving role of female journalists in national security has become increasingly vital. She pointed to the North Central region’s security challenges and praised women journalists for exposing issues such as Boko Haram activities, kidnappings, and human rights violations, often providing perspectives overlooked in mainstream reporting.

“Their storytelling brings balance and diversity to security coverage, ensuring more inclusive national conversations,” Ogbeche noted, while advocating for stronger partnerships between female journalists, civil society organizations, and academia to bolster security reporting.

Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT in the Senate, also delivered a goodwill message, acknowledging the indispensable role women journalists play in exposing threats, promoting peace, and shaping public discourse. “Your stories have the power not only to inform, but to heal, unite, and catalyze action,” she said.

Kingibe urged for continued support for women journalists and stressed that empowering them strengthens democracy, enhances accountability, and reinforces peace and justice. “When we empower female journalists, we empower the nation,” she declared.

Representing the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, Strategic Communication Officer One Ikwen emphasized the need for collaboration between media and security agencies. “Securing our country cannot be the duty of security agencies alone. Female journalists bring unique perspectives shaped by empathy and resilience,” he said.

Ikwen highlighted the Nigeria Police Force’s ongoing reforms to strengthen its operational response to threats including banditry, kidnapping, cybercrime, and terrorism, and emphasized that media must be part of a multi-sectoral approach to national security.

The conference concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing former officials of NAWOJ Zone D for their contributions to the association’s growth and impact. Delegates from across the North Central region—including Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and the FCT—attended the event, which served as a platform for dynamic discussions on the intersection of media, gender, and national security.

