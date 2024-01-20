Insecurity: Sparing a Thought for Our Security Personnel

I will admit that the media has often been very hard on our security ser- vices for their failure to tame the rising crime wave across the country. Almost on a daily basis we read/hear stories of rape, mass murders and kidnappings taking place in virtually all the nock and cranny of the nation, making it appear as if our agencies are not doing anything to curtail the menace. While on the surface this may appear to be the case, however, the reality is far from this as many of our men and women in uniform are not only dedicated to their jobs but also have to contend with the proverbial “Nigerian factor” in carrying out their duties. Of course, we are all aware of the economic hardship we are going through, which naturally means some of them may be more susceptible to financial inducements to turn blind eyes to nefarious activities – but even in more economically buoyant climes bribery of security officials exists.

Another problem our security personnel undoubtedly have to contend with is the general reluctance of the population to willingly come forward with information to help them carry out their duties diligently. Ironically, this is based on past ugly experiences in dealing with the police. Omertà (the code of silence about criminal activity and a refusal to give evidence to authorities) is a very big problem because security officials are not spirits that are omnipresent; for them intelligence is the oxygen they rely on for effective operations. Some might also point to poor remuneration and conditions of service of our police, military and other para-military outfits for their seemingly poor performances in tackling insecurity.

However, I would like to say that there is nowhere in the world that uniformed personnel will be totally satisfied with their working conditions just as most ‘bloody civilians’ aren’t with theirs. Besides, we might look at the tools they use to carry out their functions. While we may acknowledge that, perhaps, government could do better in this area, however, again, I want to point out that having the best of weapons, gadgets and training might not be in itself enough as the state of Israel painfully learnt on the morning of October 7 last year. The small state, surrounded by mostly enemy nations seeking its destruction, has invested heavily in security in an effort to ward off what happened on the morning in which hundreds of Hamas fighters breached its defences, flooded into the country, operated for hours and left more than 1,200 Israelis dead even as they kidnapped over 200 others.

It was the largest single loss of life since the Yom Kippur war of October 1973. And this was carried out not by an enemy nation but by non-state actors! A recent report by the BBC further exposed the failings that allowed the dastardly act take place. In the article titled: “They were Israel’s ‘eyes on the border’ – but their Hamas warnings went unheard,” the Corporation spoke to three Israeli conscripts tasked with manning the nation’s early warning system and they said in the months lead- ing up to the October 7 attack by Hamas, “they did begin to see things: practice raids, mock hostage-taking, and farmers behaving strangely on the other side of the fence. “Noa, not her real name, says they would pass information about what they were seeing to intelligence and higher-ranking officers, but were powerless to do more.

“We were just the eyes,” she said. “It was clear to some of these women that Hamas was planning something big – that there was, in Noa’s words, a ‘balloon that was going to burst.’” The report goes on to say despite the ladies filing what they were observing there was “a lack of response from senior Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officers.” And the rest, as they say, is history! According to a report in The New York Times, a lengthy blueprint detailing Hamas’s plans had been in the hands of Israeli officials for more than a year before 7 October, but was dismissed as aspirational. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, an angry Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to ‘destroy’ Hamas once and for all and ensure that it will never have the ability to cause such havoc again in future. In the more than 100 days since a clearly vengeful Israel launched its ‘war’ on the militants, it has used more than 10,000 bombs and missiles, and launched hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza claiming the lives of more than 23, 000 Palestinians.

Gazan officials say more than 50 per cent of housing units in Gaza has been destroyed; left uninhabitable or damaged, since the start of the conflict. Almost 2 million people in the enclaved to have fled their homes. But in spite of this heavy bombardment, the country which was able to not only survive but also triumph in four wars over foes with more troops than the Jewish state, has so far been unable to rescue only one of the hostages abducted in October. This is truly amazing considering the superior technology, manpower and weaponry available to Israel. This has meant that Netanyahu has had to contend with the headache of daily mass protests from the families and friends of those still held captive.

The Gaza Strip may only be a tiny area of 365 kilometres2 but it equally shows how ingenious the militants have been in being able to not only hold so many captives (at least 130 are still believed to be with them), but also move them about undetected by Israeli Defence Forces with its superiorly trained soldiers, advanced technology backed by their renowned intelligence agencies – Aman (military), Mossad (overseas) and Shabak (internal security). The Mossad, which was able to track down many of the masterminds of the Final Solution, Adolf Hitler’s attempt to exterminate Jews during World War II; take out those behind the 1972 Munich Olympic attack on Israeli athletes and played a prominent role in the rescue of Israeli hostages from Entebbe Airport in Uganda four years later, has so far been unable to unearth any clues leading to the discovery and rescue of the hostages still being held by Hamas.

And yet we expect our uniformed men and women, who are definitely not as well-trained or equipped as the IDF, to perform magic in a country whose land mass is 923,769 km2 with varied topography and a population of over 200 million? While there is no denying the fact they can still do better we should also acknowledge the challenging conditions in which they are operating – and spare a thought for the sacrifices they are making, especially as we’ve just celebrated the Armed Forces Remembrance Day!