Insecurity: South West Group Vows To Resist ISWAP, Bandits’ Invasion

Share

The South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has vowed to resist any attempt to threaten the peace and security of the South West region, saying the group is also ready to partner with South West governors in tackling the security scourge across the region.

SSSG’s statement was contained in a statement by its publicity secretary, Adewole Ireti, at the end of the quarterly strategic meeting held on Wednesday at the palace of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

The meeting, according to SSSG, was a strategic response to the reported influx of bandits and fighters from the Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP), into some of the South West forests.

SSSG said the influx of ISWAP and bandits in the region was a major threat that deserves drastic and urgent approach. The leadership of the South West security group said it had contacted all security structures across South West in ensuring that Southwest is secured.

“The report that ISWAP and bandits are in our forests in South West is disturbing, especially, for a region that has all that is required to stamp out insecurity in the region.

“We have concluded our plans and strategies to combat the spate of insecurity in Yorubaland and beyond. “Our strategic meeting today is to secure the South West region from ISWAP elements and bandits that are ravaging the South West.

“We implore the governors to look into our request to partner with them in securing the forests. “It is about using the best approach to keep all the stakeholders on their toes.

We are ready to keep ISWAP elements and bandits at bay and we will not fold our arms to allow evil men to overrun our region”.

The SSSG publicity scribe, however, urged residents across Yoruba land not to panic, as efforts are ongoing in addressing the security deficit in the region.

Leaders of the 15 groups present at the meeting include the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Agbekoya Society, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Professional Hunters, Vigilante Jahun, Agbekoya Peace Movement, Agbekoya Solidarity Movement, COMSAIC, Isokan Ile Oodua, Egbe Obinrin Oodua Agbaye and Omo Oduduwa United among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: