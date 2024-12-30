Insecurity: South-East Deserves Better In 2025 – Igbo Leader

Share

…zeros blame on Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration

An Igbo Leader, Eze David Kingston Okey-Dede, has said that the people of the South-East Region deserve a better new year considering the spite of insecurity that has bedevilled the the region in recent times.

Eze Okey-Dede who is currently the Eze Igbo 1 of Maitama, Abuja traced the insecurity to the continued incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government.

He said that for the debilitating security problem to be solved, efforts must be put in place to get Kanu released from detention.

Eze Okey-Dede came up with this during an event he organized in collaboration with the Ohaneze Ndigbo and the Igbo Community.

He urged the federal government to take the calls for self-determination by Biafran agitators seriously and to address these concerns through constructive dialogue.

“However, I am also concerned about the rising challenges that threaten our unity and progress, both at home and abroad.

“As your humble servant and Eze Igbo of Maitama, I feel compelled to address these issues and call for peace, unity, and brotherly love among our people.”

“The State of the South-East. Our beloved South East region is currently engulfed in insecurity and fear.

“From economic struggles to political instability, our homeland faces one of its most challenging periods in recent history

“Central to this crisis is the incarceration of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. His ongoing detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) has become a symbol of the larger grievances faced by ndi Igbo in Nigeria.”

Eze Okey-Dede emphasized the need to address the root causes of these challenges, rather than merely treating the symptoms.

“The cry for self-determination must not be ignored; it should be channelled through dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect.

“I call on the Federal Government to prioritize justice and fairness by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“His release would not only quell the growing agitation but also pave the way for meaningful discussions about our nation’s future.”

He further cautioned against violent protests, stating, “While we demand justice from the government, we must also hold ourselves accountable.

“Destructive actions such as burning our homes, shutting down markets, and attacking our own in the name of protest only serve to weaken our collective strength.

“The South East is the cradle of Igbo civilization; we must protect and develop it, not destroy it.”

He also addressed the challenges faced by the Igbo community abroad, stressing that “While our homeland struggles, so too do our people in the diaspora.

“Reports of infighting, envy, and disunity among Ndigbo abroad are deeply troubling. In many countries, Igbo organizations are splintered into factions, each claiming to represent our true interests.

“This divisiveness undermines our collective strength and tarnishes our reputation globally.”

He urged the diaspora to remember their legacy: “Wherever you go, you carry the legacy of ndi Igbo. Let brotherly love prevail. Differences in opinion should never lead to enmity; instead, let us embrace our diversity as a source of strength.

“Establish councils of elders to mediate disputes and promote accountability among our leaders. Remember, when we stand united, no force can break us.”

Eze Okey-Dede lamented the friction among Igbo associations in the Federal Capital Territory, stating that it pains him to witness misunderstandings and personal grievances creating divisions that weaken the Igbo collective voices and calls for it to end.

He called for a peace and reconciliation summit among Igbo associations in Abuja. “Let grievances be aired and resolved in the spirit of brotherhood.

“We are strangers in another man’s land; only through unity can we protect our interests and support our people in Abuja.”

He urged Ndigbo to continue calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and for justice and equity in Nigeria, to however, let their advocacy be peaceful, strategic, and constructive.

While praying for the Igbo nation to excel, he used the occasion to give awards to some notable sons and daughters of Ndi Igbo; among them were Mrs. Ebelechukwu Okafor Aniche; Martin Eze Chief Emeka Ike and Chief (Mrs) Becky Ketebu Igwe.

Eze Okey-Dede further called for unity for the purpose of the Igbo wherever they are global, adding that division would weaken the Igbo spirit and strength which stood them out.

