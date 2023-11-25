Insecurity: SOSG Seeks FOMWAN Support To Address Security Challenges In Northern Region

Sokoto State Government has called on the Federation of Muslim Women of Nigeria (FOMWAN) to strengthen efforts toward fighting the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The state government who made the call while declaring open the 38th National Conference of the religious organ in Sokoto said the issue of terrorism, and kidnapping for ransom caused by security challenges is threatening the peace and stability of communities on the entire north and the nation as a whole.

He appealed to the FOMWAN as a religious organ and beacon of hope to lend its voice in redefining the security situation in the north especially northwest and Nigeria at large by including the topical issue for discussion in the conference.

Aliyu also urged the religious organ to sustain its missionary role (Da’awah) for the development and spread of Islam in line with the desire for morality, peace and unity in the country.

He emphasised that the ugly trend was visible at a time when governments at all levels were striving to strengthen the bond of peace, unity and stability of the country.

In her welcome remarks, the National Ameerah, Hajiya Rafiah Idowu Sanni said FOMWAN was founded on five basic components of focus in shaping its objects for the benefit of women and children as well as mankind.

Sanni pointed out that the organisation has impacted maternal and child health and humanitarian assistance through meaningful awareness creation in the last 37 years of existence which placed the association high in terms of well-being and citizens enhancement.

The keynote address was delivered by JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede on the theme ” Societal Reorientation: Islam as an Embodiment of Societal Values for Growth, Development and Morality.