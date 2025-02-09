Insecurity: Soludo’s Initiative, Obiora Okonkwo’s uncharitable criticism

Share

The recent abduction and subsequent murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Onitsha North Constituency I, has cast a somber shadow over Anambra State. Azuka was kidnapped at gunpoint, Gestapo-like, on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunaobankpa Road in Onitsha. After several agonizing weeks for his family and friends, his decomposing body was discovered near the Second Niger Bridge on February 6, 2025. It is the second of such killings as another member of the State’s House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, popularly known as “Okey Di Ok”, from Aguata constituency died under similar circumstances in 2022.

This heinous act is not an isolated incident in Anambra State which has in recent time, gained an inglorious fame as the South East’s bastion of crime. Like the earlier days of Boko Haram in Nigeria’s North East, a large swath of the state, especially around Ihiala Local Government area, has been under the control of criminals. Residents of communities like Okija, Azia, Lilu and many others in the area were reportedly sacked from their traditional homelands and those who venture there face unimaginable terror.

It is in this light that the state government’s decision to launch a comprehensive initiative to arrest the ugly trend, must be viewed; and it is in that light that the scathing criticism by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo must be condemned.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who has faced widespread blame for his seemingly passive handling of the situation, last month came up with what appears to be a detailed response to address the situation. In a decisive move to address the challenges, the government has enacted the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025 and introduced “Operation Udo Ga-Achi”, an initiative that aims to enhance community involvement in security and social re-engineering. As a specialized intervention force designed to complement regular policing efforts, its objectives include improving intelligence gathering, incentivizing whistleblowers, facilitating rapid response, and swiftly eliminating criminal elements across Anambra State.

While many people in the state believe “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” signifies a robust commitment by the State government to restore peace and security and fostering a safer environment for residents and businesses, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, a gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has been vocal in his criticism of the initiative which he views as a mere political platform lacking effective strategies. Many observers perceive Okonkwo’s criticism as politically motivated, given his declared ambition to contest the governorship election against Soludo. Critics argue that his attacks on the administration’s security policies are strategic moves to undermine Soludo’s credibility and bolster his own political standing.

Does Prof. Obiora Okonkwo appreciate the enormity of the state of insecurity in his state and has he evaluated its impact on the social, political and cultural life of the people?

The negative impact of these criminal activities have been deep. Once celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and economic vitality, Anambra State now grapples with a pervasive sense of violence, marked by kidnappings, assassinations, and general lawlessness. These have instilled fear among residents, disrupted its social fabric, deterred investment, and discouraged visitors. In recent times, escalating insecurity in the state has compelled many indigenes to relocate significant ceremonies, such as marriages and burial ceremonies, to safer locations outside the state or even farther regions, seeking environments where guests can gather without apprehension. Traditional festivals, community gatherings, and other cultural events that once thrived have seen diminished participation or outright cancellations due to safety concerns.

The State’s economy has been impacted heavily too, as businesses are forced to close or relocate due to threats and attacks, leading to job losses and decreased economic activity. Not only does this practice dilute traditional practices, it has had profound cultural and economic implications as local businesses that depend on these ceremonies—such as caterers, event planners, and artisans—suffer significant losses due to the decline in local events. Are these what he would wish to continue?

If the government fulfills the promise to equip the security personnel with advanced tools such as a state-of-the-art tracking system, a command-and-control center that would integrate voice, video, and data for security management, and AI-powered surveillance cameras covering communities throughout the state, then it would be a standard to emulate across the country.

The good news is that the positive impact of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi is already being felt, if reports we get of arrests of criminals and their sponsors and the demolition of kidnappers’ hideouts are anything to go by. The state governments pledge to reward, on a monthly basis, any Local Government Area that remains free of violent crimes with N10 million and ₦5 million for individuals or whistleblowers who provide information leading to the arrest of kidnappers and other criminals, has acted as a good incentive.

In the fight against crime in that state, there should be no place for self-serving and insensitive comments from the likes of Prof Obiora Okonkwo. It is gladdening that many people in the state see his criticism as disgusting, coming from a man who aspires to lead the state. The fact that the ‘Soludo Solution’ will involve over 2,000 personnel drawn from the Nigerian Army, Police, Navy, and other security agencies, supported by a fleet of 200 vehicles, defeats Prof. Okonkwo’s argument is that it will consist of elements that will be used to hunt down opponents to the governor’s advantage. It is uncharitable to reduce such an issue to unnecessary political brinkmanship.

