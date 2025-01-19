Insecurity: Soludo Launches Special Security Operation, Vigilante Outfit

Share

On Sunday, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State signed the state’s Homeland Security Bill into law to address the state’s increasing insecurity.

Governor Soludo who also inaugurated the state’s vigilante group codenamed ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achi’ said the security unit would specialize in intelligence gathering and aid the regular police.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, on Saturday.

The Governor explained that the law provides a framework for community and citizens’ ownership and participation in sustainable security and social re-engineering.

Operation Udo Ga-Achi” is a special intervention force that complements regular policing and is designed to upscale intelligence gathering, reward whistleblowers, enhance rapid response, and urgently root out criminals from every camp in the State,” he said.

He noted that the security challenges facing the state are complex and hydra-headed, requiring a comprehensive and sustainable response.

Soludo, however, emphasized that his government was determined to fight criminality and ensure that Anambra became the safest state in Nigeria.

He further announced that the state government would review assistance to existing Correctional Centres and embark on building new ones.

Governor Soludo called on communities to set up security governance structures urgently and encouraged each community to design and execute its own cleansing or restoration program.

The Governor urged all citizens to support the efforts of the state government in ensuring the safety and security of Anambra State.

