Insecurity: Sokoto Sets To Recruit 2,760 Community Guards Corps

The Sokoto State Committee for the establishment of the Community Guards Corps has commenced the recruitment process of 2,760 personnel across the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Yusha’u Muhammad Kebbe stated this when he visited three Local Government security areas of Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo respectively.

Kebbe explained that the committee will strive hard to come up with modalities for a successful establishment of community guards with 2760 personnel in the state.

According to him, This is in an effort to achieve huge success in the establishment of the community guards, the committee has commenced it local government tour for the sensitization visit and to seek for support of the rural dwellers towards the success of the committee.

Alhaji Kebbe further said that at least 120 security guards would be recruited in each of the 23 local government areas of the state.

He noted that Security agencies in the state are doing their best to protect the lives and property of people, saying with the establishment of the guards Security situation will be improved especially in troubled areas.

While warning the bandits, other crime perpetrators and informants to repent immediately and embrace peace, and stability to reign for the rapid socio-economic development of the state.

While urging various local government committees for the establishment of the community corps to be fair and just during the recruitment exercise,.

Kebbe also called on youths to ensure total compliance by filling out the recruitment form distributed to enable them to contribute their quota toward addressing security challenges in the state.

In his remarks, the Secretary of the committee, Barrister Gandi Umar said each ward has been allocated with their slots for equity, justice and fairness to all during and after the exercise.

Gandi Umar also advised the state-owned Sokoto Marshal and neighbourhood security personnel to transfer their services to the newly established security guards if they are interested.

Speaking, an Islamic scholar in the state Malam Ahmad Umar Helele who is also a member of the committee called on community leaders to select responsible people for recruitment in the guards so as to achieve the desired goal.

In their separate remarks, the Sole administrators of Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo local governments, Isah Muhammad Dandela, Garba Umar and, Kabiru Sarkin Fulani expressed hope with the development as it will assist in tackling security issues, especially as the worst witness communities.

They also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his efforts and foresight towards protecting the lives and properties of people of the state and assured him to be feared and just in the recruitment process.