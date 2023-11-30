Insecurity: Sokoto Sets To Establish Community Guards Corps

The Sokoto State Executive Council (SEC) on Wednesday okayed the bill seeking the establishment of the State Community Guards Corps.

The meeting which was presided over by the Governor of the State, Ahmad Aliyu also approved the Medium Term Expensive Framework and the 2024 proposed budget appropriation bill respectively.

The State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting held at the Government House Chamber, Sokoto Wednesday night.

The commissioner pointed out that the law would provide legal backing for the establishment and operation of the proposed Sokoto State Community Corps as a security outfit.

The state executive council has approved the bill seeking the establishment of a State Community Guards Corps to end the security challenges bedevilling the state, the country and entire Sub-Saharan Africa.

Further emphasised that Sokoto State being on the fringes of Nigerien border lines is witnessing growing banditry activities, senseless killings of innocent people and kidnap for ransom have reached alarming proportions.

“Therefore, the Sokoto State Government is working tirelessly in line with the Katsina State model which has already started working to control and raid the state of insecurity challenges.

The proposed draft law will be presented to the state House of Assembly for consideration and final ratification by the state governor upon the passage from the state house of assembly .”

Also, the state 2024 draft budget presented to the state executive council was approved and assured that very soon the state governor will be at the state house of assembly to formally present the budget proposal for the legislation consideration.